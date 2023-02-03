Minor boy nabbed for murder bid

Panchkula, February 2
The police have arrested a boy for brutally assaulting a man and his family after forcibly entering their house along with seven to eight persons.
In his complaint to the police, Satish, a resident of Gandhi Colony in Mansa Devi Complex, had stated that seven to eight persons had forcibly entered his house on January 20 and brutally attacked him with sharp weapons and rods.
He stated that he was stabbed with a knife in his stomach. He had alleged that the accused had also attacked his family members who were admitted to the Sector 6 hospital for treatment.
A case under Sections 148, 149, 324, 452, 506 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mansa Devi police station.
The police said the accused was arrested yesterday and was produced in court, which remanded him to the Juvenile Home in Ambala.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...