Minor boy nabbed for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 2

The police have arrested a boy for brutally assaulting a man and his family after forcibly entering their house along with seven to eight persons.

In his complaint to the police, Satish, a resident of Gandhi Colony in Mansa Devi Complex, had stated that seven to eight persons had forcibly entered his house on January 20 and brutally attacked him with sharp weapons and rods.

He stated that he was stabbed with a knife in his stomach. He had alleged that the accused had also attacked his family members who were admitted to the Sector 6 hospital for treatment.

A case under Sections 148, 149, 324, 452, 506 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mansa Devi police station.

The police said the accused was arrested yesterday and was produced in court, which remanded him to the Juvenile Home in Ambala.