Minor girl’s rape: Panchkula Police Department suspends 2 cops for negligence

Panchkula, January 1

The Panchkula Police has suspended two police officers, Sector 19 police post in-charge Vijender and Head Constable Rajbir, and launched a departmental inquiry against them for alleged negligence in duty. The move comes hot on the heels of the rape of a 12-year-old girl by an auto-rickshaw driver in the city.

The family of the victim claimed that they had to run from pillar to post to have a police complaint registered.

The girl was on her way back home one evening when the incident occurred. According to the girl’s father, who is differently abled, when he visited the Sector 19 police post for the registration of a complaint in this regard, the cops there reportedly did not follow the protocol and referred him to the women’s police station instead.

District Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sumer Partap Singh said, as per preliminary information, there was negligence in duty on the part of the two officials. “The Police Department suspended them from duty with immediate effect. Further, a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them to ascertain if there was any negligence on their part.”

He noted that, as per the protocol, in such cases, the police personnel are supposed to ensure that the victim receives proper medical treatment and counselling.

