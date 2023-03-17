Minor held for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 16

The local police have nabbed a minor for brutally stabbing a resident of Budhanpur on February 27.

The police spokesman said complainant Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Budhanpur, had stated that on February 27 (around 9 pm) when his brother Gagandeep Singh was standing outside their house, some boys came there and started hurling abuses at him. When confronted, one of the boys, the suspect, stabbed Gagandeep in the stomach. As the victim shouted for help, all boys ran away.

The complainant said Gagandeep was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, for treatment from where he was referred to the GMCH in Sector 32, Chandigarh.

A case was registered at the Sector 14 police Station. The police arrested the suspect, who has been sent to the juvenile home.