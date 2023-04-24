Minor held for scooter theft

Panchkula, April 23
The Sector 19 crime branch of the Panchkula police today claimed to have apprehended a minor for stealing two scooters in the city.
A police official said the minor had stolen a scooter owned by Amandeep Singh of Mani Majra from the footpath outside the Sector 6 General Hospital on November 11 last year. A case under Section 379 IPC was registered.
He stole a two-wheeler owned by Preeti, a resident of Indira Colony. A crime branch team arrested the suspect and recovered the two scooters from him.
He was produced in the court which sent him to juvenile observation home at Ambala.
