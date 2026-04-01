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Home / Chandigarh / Minor held for stabbing youth to death in Panchkula

Minor held for stabbing youth to death in Panchkula

Second murder case against accused in 3 years

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Panchkula, Updated At : 02:00 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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According to the police, the accused had procured the weapons from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh in multiple transactions. File
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A 16-year-old minor allegedly stabbed a youth to death over an old rivalry in Panchkula on Monday night.

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The deceased, Mohit Singh (20), a resident of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, had gone out for a walk with his friends on Monday evening.

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At around 11.30 pm, near New Labour Chowk in Indira Colony, the accused allegedly attacked Mohit with a knife to settle an old rivalry. He reportedly stabbed Mohit twice on the right side of his chest, causing him to collapse in a pool of blood.

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Mohit’s friend Sonu immediately rushed him to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Mohit worked with his father as a vegetable vendor at the farmers’ market.

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Police said the accused minor had been arrested and taken into custody. He had previously been involved in serious crimes and also had a murder case registered against him in Chandigarh in 2023.

Panchkula DCP Srishti Gupta said, “Upon receiving information about the incident, Sector 16 outpost in-charge Bhim Singh took the minor accused into police custody today. The matter is being thoroughly investigated.

“According to our preliminary investigation, there was an ongoing dispute between the deceased, Mohit Singh, and the accused. This enmity led to the accused stabbing Mohit with a knife at around 11.30 pm last night. We have registered a case at Sector 14 police station under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

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