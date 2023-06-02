Minor moves HC against 85% quota

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

A minor today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court for quashing the press note and the prospectus issued by the Director, School Education, to the extent of reserving 85 per cent of total seats in government senior secondary schools in the UT for Class X pass-outs of government schools in Chandigarh. This, the petitioner contended, was in violation of Article 14 and 15 of the Constitution of India.

CLASS XI ADMISSION IN UT GOVERNMENT SCHOOLS

In the petition placed before Justice Vikas Bahl’s Bench, petitioner Swiyyahdeep Kaur through counsel Aalok Jagga also prayed for issuance of directions to the respondents to consider her candidature for admission to Class XI “from all available seats of government senior secondary schools in Chandigarh”.

Directions were also sought for staying the operation of the impugned press note and the condition for reservation in the prospectus during the pendency of the plea. Alternative directions were sought for reserving one seat for the petitioner or permitting her to be considered provisionally for admission process against all available seats of Class Xl.

Taking up the matter, Justice Bahl issued notice of motion to the respondents, while fixing the case for further hearing on July 3.