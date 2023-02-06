Minor raped at knifepoint in Lalru

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 5

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint by a Lalru youth last night. The suspect has been identified as Abhay who lives near the victim’s shanty in Lalru.

The girl has been admitted to a Dera Bassi hospital.

When the victim came out of her shanty around 9:30 pm yesterday, the youth gagged her and dragged her to a room behind a nearby shop where he raped her at knifepoint.

The police are investigating the matter.

#dera bassi #Mohali