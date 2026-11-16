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Home / Chandigarh / Minor raped in Dera Bassi; youth, hotel owner booked

Minor raped in Dera Bassi; youth, hotel owner booked

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:27 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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The Dera Bassi police have booked a youth, Gurvinder Singh, for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl at a hotel in Dera Bassi on November 9. The police have also booked the hotel owner for allegedly providing a room to the accused without verifying his identity.

The victim’s mother, in her complaint, stated that her daughter attended tuition classes on College Road, Dera Bassi. For the past week, the girl had remained silent and appeared distressed.

On being repeatedly questioned, she told her elder sister that she had befriended a boy on Instagram, who had called her to Good Pizza on College Road to meet him. The boy was accompanied by three friends, and they had pizza and cold drinks together.

According to the complaint, Gurvinder forcibly took the girl to Hotel Gopal, where the owner allegedly provided them a room without checking their identity documents.

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The mother alleged that Gurvinder raped her daughter and later fled. She subsequently took the minor to the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Dera Bassi for a medical examination.

On the statement of the victim’s mother, the police registered a case under Section 65 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 4 of the POCSO Act on November 14. Police officials said the suspects were absconding.

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