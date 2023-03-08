Minor reshuffle in Chandigarh Administration

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 7

In a minor reshuffle, the UT Administration has relieved Isha Kamboj of the charge of Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, and Joint Secretary, Coordination, Chandigarh Administration.

According to the posting and transfer orders issued by UT Adviser Dharam Pal, IAS officer Hargunjit Kaur has been assigned the charge of Secretary, Housing Allotment Committee, in addition to her existing charge, relieving Nitika Pawar of the charge.

Amandeep Singh Bhatti, PCS officer, has been assigned the charge of Additional Secretary, Printing and Stationery, in addition to his existing charge, relieving Pradhuman Singh of the charge.

Isha Kamboj, HCS officer, has been assigned the charge of Director, Industries; General Manager, District Industries Centre; and Joint Secretary, Industries, relieving Sumeet Sihag, of the charge.

Rohit Gupta, PCS officer, has been assigned the charge of Joint Secretary, Coordination, in addition to his existing charge.

Meanwhile, Arulrajan P, Indian Forest Service, has been posted as Conservator of Forests, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Additional Director, Science and Technology, and Renewable Energy; Member Secretary, Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee; and Special Secretary, Water Resources, UT Administration, till further orders.

The charge of Additional Commissioner, MC, has been assigned to Anisha Shrivastva, IAS, in addition to her ongoing district training, till further orders.