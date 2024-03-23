Minor reshuffle in Chandigarh Administration

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

In a minor reshuffle in the UT Administration, Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar, PCS, Director, School Education, has been assigned the charge of Additional Excise and Taxation Commissioner-cum-Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner-cum-Collector (Excise), relieving Pradhuman Singh, HCS, of the charge. Isha Kamboj (HCS), Joint Commissioner, Municipal Corporation (MC), has been assigned the charge of Director, Transport-cum-Divisional Manager, CTU, relieving Pradhuman Singh of the charge.

Khushpreet Kaur, (DANICS), Assistant Estate Officer-II, has been assigned the charge of Sub-Divisional Magistrate (South), relieving Naveen (DANICS) of the charge of SDM (South).

Naveen, Director, Museum and Art Gallery, Joint Director, Social Welfare and Director, Agriculture, has been assigned the charge of Joint Director (Administration), GMCH-32.

Pradhuman will continue to have Joint Secretary, Transport, and Registering and Licencing Authority.

