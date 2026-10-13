Minor scuffle breaks out during students’ anti-SIR march in Chandigarh

A minor scuffle broke out between protesting students and Chandigarh Police personnel during a march against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The protesters also demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The march was organised by the Punjab Students’ Union (Lalkaar) and several other student organisations. According to the protesters, two students were detained but released within 10 minutes following discussions with the authorities.

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The scuffle took place at Sector 17 Plaza, where students staged a sit-in and raised slogans against the SIR exercise.