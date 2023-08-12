Panchkula: Minor sexually assaulted, blackmailed; man held

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 11

The police have arrested a Pinjore resident, Bhaskar, alias Himanshu, on the charge of sexually assaulting a minor, filming the incident and extorting lakhs of rupees by threatening to make the video go viral.

Suspect spiked victim’s drink The man once called her to a hotel on a false pretext. He spiked a cold drink with a narcotic substance and offered it to the girl. As she passed out, Bhaskar sexually assaulted her

When she regained consciousness, he told her that he had made an explicit video of her. He asked her to cough up Rs 1 lakh and threatened to upload the video on the Internet if she would not comply

The complainant said his daughter had befriended a youth who identified himself as Himanshu on Instagram. The man once called her to a hotel on a false pretext. He spiked a cold drink with a narcotic substance and offered it to the girl. As she passed out, Bhaskar sexually assaulted her. When she regained consciousness, he told her that he had made an explicit video of her. He asked her to cough up Rs 1 lakh and threatened to upload the video on the Internet if she would not comply. He also warned her against confiding in anyone about the matter. Fearing the ignominy of having her obscene images leaked, the girl pilfered Rs 1 lakh from her house and paid out.

But Bhaskar did not relent. He told the girl that he had also shown some of his friends the explicit images and demanded Rs 2 lakh more from her. The girl, once again, forked out money out of fear.

Later, two of Bhaskar’s friends, Divyansh and Shivam, started to blackmail her by claiming that they had those images as well. While Divyansh demanded Rs 1.5 lakh from her, the latter asked for Rs 2 lakh. Helpless as she was, the girl paid out.

A case was registered at the Kalka police station under Sections 328, 506, 120-B, 34 and 384 of the IPC, and Sections 12 and 4 of the POCSO Act.

