Minor stabbed at Maloya

Chandigarh: A 16-year-old boy was reportedly stabbed with a glass bottle by a few juveniles. A resident of Maloya reported that his son was stabbed in the stomach by a 15-year-old boy who was accompanied by three others. The boy was admitted to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. The Maloya police station has started investigation into the matter. TNS
Snatcher killed as bike skids
Zirakpur: An alleged snatcher was killed and his accomplice suffered a leg fracture after the motorcycle they were riding skidded while trying to escape after snatching a vendor’s mobile phone at Dera Bassi on Monday. The victim has been identified as Ashish Kumar, a resident of Zirakpur. The police said they had started investigation into the matter.
Tribune Shorts
