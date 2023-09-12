Minor stabbed at Maloya

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 16-year-old boy was reportedly stabbed with a glass bottle by a few juveniles. A resident of Maloya reported that his son was stabbed in the stomach by a 15-year-old boy who was accompanied by three others. The boy was admitted to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. The Maloya police station has started investigation into the matter. TNS

Snatcher killed as bike skids

Zirakpur: An alleged snatcher was killed and his accomplice suffered a leg fracture after the motorcycle they were riding skidded while trying to escape after snatching a vendor’s mobile phone at Dera Bassi on Monday. The victim has been identified as Ashish Kumar, a resident of Zirakpur. The police said they had started investigation into the matter.