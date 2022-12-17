Minor's violator awarded RI for remainder of natural life

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 16

The rise in the cases of sexual assault on the children of tender age is not only attack on the physical autonomy and self -respect of the victim, but also on the future of the nation.

Observing this, Swati Sehgal, Judge Fast Track Special Court, sentenced a 28-year-old youth to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life (till the remainder of natural life) for raping a seven-year-old girl. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict. In default of the payment of fine, he will further undergo RI for two years.

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s father stated that in the afternoon of August 19 this year, his daughter, along with other children, went to pick rag when a person took her to a forest area. The complainant came to know about this from the victim’s friend who came back home and gave the information. He went to look for his daughter in the jungle and found the accused gagging the girl with his hand and violating her. The accused then fled the scene.

The police registered a case and presented a challan before the court, which framed charges against the accused for offences punishable under Sections 363, 366 and 376 AB of the IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act, to which he pleaded not guilty.

After hearing of the arguments, the court held the accused guilty and awarded him RI for the remainder of his natural life.

The trial of the case concluded in two months.