Miraculous escape for 50 school students, teachers on Morni-Tikkar Taal road

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 18

As many as 50 students and teachers of a Hansi-based school had a miraculous escape when a bus carrying them failed to negotiate a sharp turn near Sans village on the Morni- Tikkar Taal road today.

Students and teachers were on their way to participate in a winter adventure camp at Tikkar Taal when the bus driver failed to negotiate a sharp turn. However, he managed to prevent the bus from falling into a deep gorge. The bus got stuck in the middle of the road.

A JCB machine was pressed into service to bring the bus on the road from the sharp turn. Commuters had to face problem as there was a traffic jam on both sides of the road.

After receiving information, Morni police post in-charge Praveen Malik, along with his team, reached the spot and supervised the rescue operation.

The bus later proceeded towards the Tikkar Taal camp along with students and teachers.

#Panchkula