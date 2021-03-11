Miscreants open fire at MM University's parking lot in Ambala, no one hurt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, August 19

Two days after an extortion case was registered, two unidentified miscreants opened fire at the parking lot of MM University in Mullana here this evening. However, no one suffered injuries in the incident.

As per information, two unidentified miscreants, with their faces covered, reached the parking lot on a two-wheeler sans registration number and opened at least three rounds of fire. The miscreants later managed to escape from the spot. The incident was captured in a CCTV camera.

On Wednesday, a case was registered against gangster Monu Rana and his nephew Yuvraj for demanding extortion of Rs 20,000 per month from a caretaker of the parking lot. It is being suspected that today’s firing incident was an attempt to scare the complainant.

Monu is lodged in the Kurukshetra jail and he will be brought on production warrant on August 22. His nephew Yuvraj is also lodged in the Kurukshetra jail.

SHO of the Mullana police station Surender Singh said: “Two miscreants reached the parking lot and opened three rounds of fire. Efforts are being made to trace the suspects.”

DSP Barara Rajnish Kumar said: “A case under extortion charges was registered against Monu Rana and his nephew at the Mullana police station. The two suspects opened aimed fires today. Teams have been constituted to nab the suspects.”

Two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot. A case under Section 307 of the IPC and the Arms Act has been registered in connection with the firing incident.

SP Ambala Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said: “Police protection has been extended to the complainant. Yuvraj was lodged in the Kurukshetra jail a couple of days ago. Monu will be brought on production warrant on August 22.”

Ravi Kashyap, on whose complaint a case under extortion charges was registered, had stated that “On August 13, I received a WhatsApp call and the caller identified himself as Monu Rana. He said you are running a parking lot at the university and demanded Rs 20,000 per month as extortion, or else he would kill me. Monu said he would send his nephew Yuvraj to collect the money. Later in the day, Yuvraj came to the parking lot with his two accomplices and demanded Rs 20,000. They had threatened to shoot if the money was not arranged”.

#Ambala