DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Miscreants open fire, attack Mohali police with swords at checkpoint; 2 constables injured

Miscreants open fire, attack Mohali police with swords at checkpoint; 2 constables injured

Preliminary investigation indicates that Mohali police had intercepted the suspects at a naka after receiving information that contraband was being transported

article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:16 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Constables Paramjit Singh and Jagjit Singh sustained bullet and stab injuries in the incident. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Two Mohali police constables were injured after unidentified miscreants opened fire on and attacked an anti-narcotics team with swords during a naka on the Banur–Landran Road on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

Constables Paramjit Singh and Jagjit Singh sustained bullet and stab injuries, and were rushed to Mohali hospital.

Advertisement

The miscreants managed to flee. Acting on information about the transportation of contraband, a police team intercepted a vehicle carrying suspicious persons on Saturday evening. While the police were questioning and frisking them, an argument broke out. The suspects then called their accomplices, who arrived at the spot and opened fire on the police personnel.

Advertisement

SP (Investigation) Saurav Jindal said, "Both the constables have been admitted to hospital, where they are out of danger. Several teams have been formed to nab the miscreants."

When asked whether it was a case of a hot pursuit gone wrong, Jindal said the preliminary investigation indicated that the police had intercepted the suspects at a naka after receiving information that contraband was being transported. However, he said the investigation was still underway.

Advertisement

Jindal said the assailants fired three to four rounds at the police and also attacked them with swords and other sharp-edged weapons. However, he denied that the police had opened fire in retaliation.

"A case will be registered soon," he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts