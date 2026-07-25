Miscreants open fire, attack Mohali police with swords at checkpoint; 2 constables injured

Two Mohali police constables were injured after unidentified miscreants opened fire on and attacked an anti-narcotics team with swords during a naka on the Banur–Landran Road on Saturday evening.

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Constables Paramjit Singh and Jagjit Singh sustained bullet and stab injuries, and were rushed to Mohali hospital.

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The miscreants managed to flee. Acting on information about the transportation of contraband, a police team intercepted a vehicle carrying suspicious persons on Saturday evening. While the police were questioning and frisking them, an argument broke out. The suspects then called their accomplices, who arrived at the spot and opened fire on the police personnel.

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SP (Investigation) Saurav Jindal said, "Both the constables have been admitted to hospital, where they are out of danger. Several teams have been formed to nab the miscreants."

When asked whether it was a case of a hot pursuit gone wrong, Jindal said the preliminary investigation indicated that the police had intercepted the suspects at a naka after receiving information that contraband was being transported. However, he said the investigation was still underway.

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Jindal said the assailants fired three to four rounds at the police and also attacked them with swords and other sharp-edged weapons. However, he denied that the police had opened fire in retaliation.

"A case will be registered soon," he added.