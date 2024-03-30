Miscreants set vehicles on fire

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 29

Miscreants in Pinjore set a car and a two-wheeler on fire, along with electronic items kept at a house in Pinjore. The incident took place on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the residents of the house who were sleeping at the time were able to escape. No injuries were reported.

Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Ghatiwal village in Pinjore, said the incident took place at 3 am when they were asleep. Kumar said he felt difficulty breathing and found that their car and two-wheeler were on fire, adding that the family and their neighbours tried to douse the flames and called the fire brigade for help.

Kumar said he has submitted the CCTV footage of the incident to the police, adding that in the footage, two individuals were seen reaching outside the house at around 2.45 am. He added that they sprayed an inflammable substance on the two vehicles, setting them on fire. He said electronic items, such as the inverter battery, caught fire too.

The Panchkula police have registered a case under Section 436 (mischief by fire or any explosive substance) of the IPC against unidentified youths at the Pinjore police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panchkula #Pinjore