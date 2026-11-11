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Home / Chandigarh / Mishita, Hetaksh win U-11 titles at Chandigarh TT meet

Mishita, Hetaksh win U-11 titles at Chandigarh TT meet

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:20 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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A player in action during the Chandigarh State TT Championships at the Sector 50 Sports Complex on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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Mishita of Gurukul Global School, Mani Majra, and Hetaksh Goyal of St John’s High School, Sector 26, won the girls’ and boys’ U-11 singles titles, respectively, on the opening day of the UTT 39th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championships at the Sector 50 Sports Complex, organised by the Chandigarh Table Tennis Association.

Mishita defeated Shanaya of Saupin’s School, Sector 32, 7-11 11-7 11-6 11-2 in the final. After losing the opening game, she staged a comeback to claim the title. In the semifinals, Shanaya defeated Irene 11-8 13-11 11-9, while Mishita beat Khushneet Kaur 11-7 11-4 11-4.

Earlier, Mishita defeated Akshita 11-1 11-1 11-0, while Shanaya overcame Shambhavi 11-4 8-11 11-1 10-12 11-6. Irene defeated Myra Kala 11-6 11-2 11-9, and Khushneet beat Shravya 11-3 11-1 11-5.

In the boys’ U-11 final, Hetaksh defeated Advik of Mount Carmel School, Sector 47, 11-4 11-2 9-11 11-7. Hetaksh had beaten Nivaan Saini 11-8 11-6 11-6 in the semifinals, while Thakur defeated Hargun 11-7 11-3 5-11 11-8.

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In the quarterfinals, Hetaksh defeated Kevyan 11-6 11-9 11-3, Saini beat Yatharth Rajoo 11-4 11-5 11-5, Hargun overcame Yuvaan Bhatt 11-7 11-9 11-6, and Thakur defeated Ruhaan Saini 11-5 11-9 11-2.

St Joseph’s, DAV secure team titles

The girls’ U-19 team of St Joseph’s School, Sector 44, defeated Delhi Public School, Sector 40, 3-2 to win the title.

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Vani Sharma gave St Joseph’s the lead with an 11-5 9-11 11-7 11-8 win over Bhavani. However, Sherell and Sanvi Midha put DPS ahead by defeating Teetiksha 11-2 11-4 11-8 and Harnoor 11-6 11-4 11-4, respectively. St Joseph’s bounced back, with Vani defeating Sherell 11-3 11-9 5-11 11-7 and Teetiksha beating Bhavani 11-4 8-11 11-6 11-6.

In the boys’ team final, DAV School, blanked St Joseph’s School 3-0. Vishal defeated Divpartap 13-11 12-14 13-11 11-8, Ankush Kumar beat Aditya 11-6 11-7 11-7, and Saksham overcame Sanchit 11-6 11-13 11-5 11-5.

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