Misl Satluj, a socio-political organisation committed to raising the issues of Punjab, Punjabi and Punjabiyat, is prepared to launch its “Poora Punjab Lehar” (Inclusive Punjab Movement) campaign on February 17 at 11 AM from Gurdwara Amb Sahib in SAS Nagar (Mohali).

Misl Satluj president Ajaypal Singh Brar said a two-week thought camp will be organised as part of the initiative. Inviting prominent personalities from various fields, well-wishers of the state, intellectuals and social workers—regardless of their affiliation with any political party or organisation—to participate in the camp, he said all views would be heard by the public forum and key issues would be brought to the fore for detailed discussion.

He added that over the past four to five years, Misl Satluj had been working on five key issues, among them was the issue of the Panjab University Senate, which was fundamentally linked to Chandigarh not being under Punjab’s rightful control. He emphasised that Chandigarh had historically been the capital of Punjab and should be handed over to the state.

"Since Punjab does not have full control over its dams and rivers, its river waters are diverted to other states, especially when it needs them the most. At other times, the state suffers from floods. However, during such situations, the neighboring states refuse to share excess water or compensate for the colossal losses caused by inundation. The latest example were the floods that occurred last year, which led to irreparable damage to crops, livestock and the affected population," Brar explained, demanding that Punjab be granted a stronger federal structure so that it can make its own decisions and create employment opportunities for its youth.

The organisation chief said that awareness needed to be created among people on sensitive issues such as migration and environmental pollution (air and water), adding that fighting drug abuse remained priority for his organisation. “Before the 2027 state elections, these issues will be clearly placed before the public so that politicians taking the plunge into the electoral contest are compelled to clarify their stand and present a future roadmap,” said Brar.

He said the aim of “Pura Punjab Lehar” was to envision a Punjab whose capital and geographical boundaries were complete and clearly defined; whose language, culture, ethos and traditions were preserved; where there was a spirit of communal harmony and brotherhood; where youth received employment and justice; where air, water and food were pure; where drugs were rejected and where every religion was fully secure. He added that a Punjab that was economically prosperous, culturally vibrant and capable of making its own decisions would truly be an inclusive “Pura Punjab”.