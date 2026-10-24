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Home / Chandigarh / Missing 17-year-old girl traced to Haridwar within 24 hours

Missing 17-year-old girl traced to Haridwar within 24 hours

Panchkula Police reunite Amravati resident with family; she had gone away with a friend without informing her parents

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 11:14 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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A police team led by officer Pritam Singh traced her in Haridwar on October 23 and handed her over to her family after completing the necessary formalities. Representative image: iStock
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Panchkula Police traced a missing 17-year-old girl from the Amravati area to Haridwar within 24 hours and reunited her with her family.

The girl had left home without informing her parents. Following a complaint from her family, the police registered a missing-person case on October 22 and launched a search. A police team led by officer Pritam Singh traced her in Haridwar on October 23 and handed her over to her family after completing the necessary formalities.

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DCP Aditi Singh said preliminary information indicated that the girl had gone away with a friend without informing her family.

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Appealing to parents to maintain open communication with their children, the DCP said they should understand their concerns and emotions and create an environment in which children could discuss their problems without hesitation.

She also urged young people not to leave home without informing their families and to consult their parents before taking important decisions.

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The police said tracing missing persons and ensuring their safe return to their families remained a priority under the directions of Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain.

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