Missing boy found dead in village pond

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 2

The body of a 14-year-old boy, who went missing on Friday evening, was recovered from a village pond under mysterious circumstances today.

The deceased was identified as Shaurya, a resident of Bihta village.

A complaint was registered at the Saha police station on a complaint of Shaurya’s father Sunil Kumar.

The complainant stated that on Friday, around 4 pm, his son had gone for playing and didn’t return. A search operation was launched, but he was not found. His body was fished out and shifted to the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantonment.

Rajesh Kumar, SHO, Saha police station, said, “A missing complaint was received last night, but the body was recovered from the village pond this morning. The boy died due to drowning. The body was handed over to his family after autopsy.”

