Home / Chandigarh / Missing Chandigarh’s charms amid Delhi’s chaos

Missing Chandigarh’s charms amid Delhi’s chaos

Tribuneindia.com invites contributions to SHAHARNAMA. Share anecdotes, unforgettable incidents, impressionable moments that define your cities, neighbourhoods, what the city stands for, what makes its people who they are. Send your contributions in English, not exceeding 150 words, to shaharnama@tribunemail.com Do include your social media handles (X/ Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn)
Rashi Mathur
Updated At : 07:25 AM Jun 14, 2025 IST
Illustration: Sandeep Joshi
Peace, bliss and independence — Chandigarh has given me everything I could ask for in 30 years of my life. The love of my family here has made this city grow on me.

Two years ago, I had to relocate to Noida for work. Settling in the NCR Delhi was a tough decision. Having lived a carefree life in independent houses amid the clean aura of Tricity, Delhi’s high-rise buildings, traffic and poor air quality were unwelcoming. It took time to adapt to the change.

My initial struggles in Delhi have become bittersweet memories now. Before we permanently shifted here, I was working from my home in Chandigarh and used to come to my office in Delhi for a week, every quarter. My husband willingly accompanied me and we used to stay in a hotel that was near my workplace. He always dropped me to the office and himself worked day-long in the tiny, windowless room. I remember placing a healing gemstone tree at his work table for good luck.

Many such moments are clung to my heart. On visits homw, the City Beautiful appears greener and more poetic. This feeling often makes me wonder what fixates me on places. The surroundings or the people who walk by my side in that space! Then I memories of my family’s joy on our homecoming and my husband working in that dingy hotel room resurface — I get my answer.

Rashi Mathur, Noida

