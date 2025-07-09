Missing child’s family protests in Baltana

Scores of protesters blocked the main road in Baltana to stage a protest against the police inaction in the missing of an 11-year-old boy.

Family members alleged that despite registering a complaint, their son Roshan has been missing for the past four days but police has not taken any action. Family members and friends staged a protest on the road, affecting the movement of vehicles for hours today. They expressed apprehension about the safety and well being of the child.

The police rresorted to mild force to discharge the protesters and later assured the family of an update soon.