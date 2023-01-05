Missing File: Case registered against Ambala civic body officials

Tribune News Service

Ambala, January 4

The police have registered a case against officials of the Ambala Municipal Corporation after an official file related to laying of a gas pipeline allegedly went missing from the corporation, last year. The file was suspected to have gone missing between February and October last year.

In his complaint to the police on October 11 last year, Dinesh Garg, the then Assistant Engineer of Municipal Corporation, Ambala City, stated that HP Oil Gas Private Limited had applied for granting a no-objection certificate for laying natural gas pipelines in Ram Nagar, Palika Vihar, Luxmi Nagar, Preet Colony, Sainik Vihar, Shakti Colony, Patel Nagar, Uttaranchal Colony, Shankar Colony, RK Puram and Jandli areas of Ambala City.

As per the FIR, a noting file was initiated by the corporation for issuing a demand note to HP Oil Gas Private Limited. After issuing the demand note, the file went missing from the office and it is still untraceable.

The case has been registered against a Junior Engineer and a clerk of the branch concerned under Section 409 of the IPC at Ambala City police station. However, the officials have not been named in the FIR.

#Ambala