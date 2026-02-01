DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Missing Maharashtra youth united with kin

Missing Maharashtra youth united with kin

The family reached Panchkula soon afterwards receiving information from the Panchkula Police

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 12:44 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
The Panchkula Police safely reunited a missing boy from Maharashtra with his family. During routine patrol near Majri Chowk, Constable Ravi Kumar grew suspicious of a young man’s responses and brought him to Police Post Sector 2 for verification and questioning. The boy identified himself as Dhananjay Aniruddha Daptare, 23, a resident of Aurangabad, Maharashtra. He stated that he had left home without informing his family.

Observing that he appeared mentally distressed, the police immediately contacted his family.  The family reached Panchkula soon afterwards. After completing necessary formalities, the boy was handed over safely to his relatives.

