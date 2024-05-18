Missing panch of Zirakpur village found dead

Zirakpur: A Rampur Kalan village resident was found dead in a canal near Malaur village in mysterious conditions on Wednesday night. Family members alleged that the deceased, Karam Singh (50), a panch of the village, was murdered by two persons, who were known to him, and his body was thrown into the canal. The victim had gone missing on the night of May 12 following which a missing person report was lodged at the Zirakpur police station.

The victim's wife Saroj Bala and brother Pawan Kumar alleged that Karam Singh, a driver of an earth mover, was under mental stress for past sometime. His phone was switched off after 12 noon on May 12. They said they would not cremate the body till a murder case was registered against the two suspects.

Zirakpur SHO Jaskanwal Singh Shekhon said, "The body was found in the area falling under the Gannaur police station. A CCTV footage of the deceased parking his vehicle near the canal has been found. The family members have been informed to lodge a police complaint in the police station concerned."

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Zirakpur