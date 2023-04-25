Missing Ramgarh girl reunited with parents

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 24

The local police handed over a minor girl, who had been missing from her house, to her parents today.

Divulging details, Ramgarh police post incharge Mandeep Singh said they had received a complaint from a Ramgarh couple that their daughter had gone missing from their house. The parents told the cops that they had searched for her, but to no avail. The police said they searched for the girl and found her following which she was reunited with her parents.

The police post incharge said under the directions of the Police Commissioner, the Operation Smile was started in the district to search for lost children and reunite them with their families. He said the campaign would continue till April 30.