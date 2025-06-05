DT
Home / Chandigarh / Missing teen found, Rs 1 lakh recovered after CM’s intervention

Using intelligence and technical support, a special police team traced Prince in just five hours after the registration of FIR
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 09:43 PM Jun 05, 2025 IST
A missing 19-year-old boy from Sector 19, Panchkula, was safely reunited with his grandmother on Wednesday, and Rs 1 lakh — transferred online to friends — was also fully recovered.

The case involved Krishna, a widowed resident of Uchana in Jind district, currently living in Panchkula with her grandson Prince. The teenager had been missing for four to five days, leaving the elderly woman distressed. On Tuesday, she reached out to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, explaining that her grandson had transferred Rs 1 lakh from her bank account to his friends before vanishing.

Taking prompt note, the CM directed Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj to take immediate action. A special police team was swiftly formed under SI Tajinder Pal Singh of the Anti-Immigration Fraud Unit, including SI Sachin from the Sector 19 police post.

Using intelligence and technical support, the team traced Prince in just five hours after the registration of FIR. He was found safe, staying at a friend’s house in Panchkula. The police also successfully recovered the full amount.

Krishna said, “I was very worried. But thanks to the CM and Panchkula Police, I have my grandson back and the money returned. I’m especially thankful to the entire team.”

