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Home / Chandigarh / Missing two-year-old boy found dead at neighbour’s roof in Mohali

Missing two-year-old boy found dead at neighbour’s roof in Mohali

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 01:18 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Victim Gursaaz
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A two-year-old boy, Gursaaz Singh, who had been missing since Saturday afternoon, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the rooftop of a neighbour’s house in Ballopur village near Lalru on Sunday morning.

Gursaaz, son of Gurvinder Singh, had gone out of his house around noon on Saturday. When he failed to return even after an hour, family members began searching for him in the neighbourhood, said his grandfather, Bahadur Singh.

The family later informed the police, following which teams were constituted to trace the missing child. Three police teams searched the area but failed to find him.

On Sunday morning, the boy’s body was found on the rooftop of a neighbour’s house. The CIA staff is also investigating the case.

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Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa visited the bereaved family and expressed his condolences. He called for a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible for the incident.

Police officials said the exact cause of death would be established after a post-mortem examination. Further action would be taken based on the report.

SP (Rural) Jaspinder Singh said, “There are minor bruise marks on the body. A post-mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow. The police have rounded up three suspects.”

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