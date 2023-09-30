Mission Vatsalya awareness van flagged off in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 29

Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan, who is Chairman of the District Child Protection Unit under the Women and Child Development Department, today flagged off an awareness van to inform people about the sponsorship and foster care scheme.

District Child Protection Officer Shashi Sangwan, Legal and Review Officer Nidhi Malik and other officials were present on the occasion.

Sangwan said the initiative fell under the Mission Vatsalya project of the Women and Child Development Department, Haryana. It aimed at reaching orphaned or single-parent children who required care and protection. Through the van, awareness about the scheme would be spread throughout the district. She explained that children, who had lost their fathers, whose mothers were expelled by the family or whose parents suffer from serious illnesses like cancer or AIDS, would be eligible under the scheme.

According to the scheme, such eligible children would receive a monthly benefit of Rs 4,000 from the District Child Protection Office. The scheme will benefit children whose family’s annual income in rural areas does not exceed Rs 72,000 and in urban areas Rs 96,000.

Sangwan emphasised that continuous school attendance was mandatory for children to avail themselves of the scheme or they would lose the benefit. She also mentioned that the duration of the scheme was three years, but it could be extended under special circumstances.

