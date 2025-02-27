Misuse of Emblem: NGO founder booked

The Kharar police have registered a case against a Delhi-based NGO founder for using emblem and sticker of Lok Sabha MP on a private vehicle in Sunny Enclave.

A purported video of three persons and a girl consuming liquor in an SUV with Member of Parliament written on it had gone viral. When the PCR personnel questioned them, one of the youths claimed it to be the vehicle of Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Sources said a complaint of misuse of emblem and impersonation was sent to cops on an email after which the action was taken.

The police said the person, who claimed to be the legal advisor of the MP, runs an NGO.