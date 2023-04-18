Misuse of water to invite fine in Mohali

Trbune News Service

Mohali, April 17

With the onset of summer, the demand for water has increased in the urban areas of the district. Accordingly, a meeting was held today by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Damanjit Singh Mann with the officials of the Local Government Department and other administrative officials regarding the prevention of misuse of water. He instructed the officials to carry out checks regarding the misuse of water.

Mann said that he has formed different teams and given instructions to conduct checks on misuse of water on a daily basis. During this checking, if any person is found wasting water, then his challan should be deducted under appropriate action.

Meanwhile, he also appealed to the people to protect themselves from the heat. He said that to avoid loo one should not go out in the sun and should sit in a cool place. He said that to avoid heat one should drink maximum amount of water or other liquids. Light coloured clothes should be worn to avoid heat. Dizziness with heat, excessive sweating and fatigue, headache, vomiting, red hot and dry skin are signs of hot flushes. He said that in case of such a situation, one should immediately go to the nearest government health institution and seek medical help.