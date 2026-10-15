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Home / Chandigarh / Mixed response to Punjab bandh in Mohali; Airport Road blocked near Sohana

Mixed response to Punjab bandh in Mohali; Airport Road blocked near Sohana

Chandigarh-Ambala national highway remains open 

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 11:09 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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In Mohali, the roads were blocked near Sohana Chowk and Phase 7.
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Several roads were blocked by protesters on Thursday in response to the Punjab bandh call but police said traffic is being diverted through alternative routes.

In Mohali, the roads were blocked near Sohana Chowk and Phase 7. The access from Kharar to Mohali airport is also blocked near Gopal Sweets point. Protesters have also blocked the Deri to Kurali stretch. A blockade has been put up at Landran.

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Police said some points have been blocked but the movement of vehicles is being ensured through alternative routes.

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Some private schools in Mohali, Kharar, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi remained closed but government educational institutions functioned normally.

The Chandigarh-Ambala national highway was open till 10.30 am. Protesters had given a call to gather at Dappar toll plaza in the morning. Markets largely remained closed in the morning.

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