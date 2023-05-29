MLA gets road work stopped after complaints of substandard material

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 28

Following complaint by residents, Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai inspected construction work of a new road leading from the police station to Bandgi Sahib Dargah today. The MLA asked officials to stop the work as he found that substandard material was being used in the construction work.

The MLA said residents had complained to him about the poor quality of material being used in premix laid on the road. The MLA said he visited the site and called the SDO of the PWD to the spot. He said after an inquiry, action would be taken against the contractor and the officials concerned.

The MLA called upon the people to keep a check on development works in their respective areas and inform him if they found that poor quality material was being used.

He warned officials concerned that anyone indulging in corrupt practices or compromising with the quality of work would be taken to task.

The MLA said the road leading from the police station to Bandgi Sahib Dargah would be rebuilt.