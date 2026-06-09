Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) on Tuesday elected Sarabjit Singh Samana as Mayor, Rajinder Parshad as Senior Deputy Mayor and Harpal Singh Channa as Deputy Mayor during the mayoral elections held at the MC office.

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At least 35 councillors supported the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidates, including 27 councillors belonging to the party, besides Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh.

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Earlier, all 50 newly elected councillors of the MC were administered the oath of office.

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Punjab Cabinet Minister and AAP State President Aman Arora, who was deputed by the party high command to oversee the mayoral elections, congratulated the newly elected office bearers and expressed confidence that the new team would work with dedication to accelerate the development of Mohali and strengthen civic services for residents.

Addressing the media, Aman Arora said Mohali would be showcased as a model city and that the pace of development would be further accelerated to transform it into a city of dreams.

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AAP District President Prabhjot Kaur and Chairman, Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Dr. Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, also a top contender for the mayor's post, were present on the occasion.

MLA Kulwant Singh expressed gratitude to all councillors and party workers for their support and cooperation in ensuring the successful election of the Mayor, Senior Deputy Mayor and Deputy Mayor. He said the newly elected leadership would work tirelessly to address civic issues and fulfil the aspirations of city residents.

Following his election, Sarabjit Singh Samana, son of Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, formally assumed charge as Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Mohali. Rajinder Parshad assumed office as Senior Deputy Mayor, while Harpal Singh Channa took charge as Deputy Mayor.

Several party workers danced to the beat of dhol outside the MC office and later took out a victory procession in the market with Samana accepting congratulations on an open-top jeep.