Mobile found on jail inmate

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

One more inmate has been caught with a mobile in the Burail jail. Amandeep Singh, Additional Superintendent, Model Jail, reported a mobile was recovered from Ashwani Kumar, alias Kalu.

A case under Section 52A (1) of the Prisons (Punjab Amendment) Act-2011 has been registered.

Seven mobile phones have been recovered from the jail inmates in the past few months, which has raised concerns about the effectiveness of measures taken by the authorities to prevent use of mobile in the jail.

In September, a mobile phone was recovered from an inmate lodged in barrack number 5. On August 16, a search in barrack number 8 resulted in the recovery of three mobile phones. On August 10, three mobile phones were found on jail inmates.