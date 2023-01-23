Mobile phone, purse snatched

Chandigarh: A scooter-borne miscreant snatched a mobile phone and a purse from a 17-year-old boy. The complainant claimed the miscreant snatched his belongings near the government school in Sector 53. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station and an investigation initiated. TNS
Official booked
Chandigarh: A senior assistant, posted at the Punjab Civil Secretariat, has been booked by the UT police for failure to appear in court. A case against Balwinder Pal, a proclaimed offender, has been registered under Section 174-A of the IPC at the Sector 36 police station. tns
Birth of newborn girls celebrated
Mohali: The House Owners Welfare Society, Phase 5, Mohali, celebrated the birth of eight newborn girls at Dharana Bhavan here on Sunday. Jai Singh Sambhey, president of the Society, said apart from giving gifts to the families of the newborn, the society organised a function by lighting a bonfire. Rajinder Singh, general secretary of the society, said Jagmeet Kaur Sandhu, former commissioner, Right to Service Commission, was the chief guest on the occasion.
