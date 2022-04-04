Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Two miscreants riding a scooter allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a youth. Complainant Imran Khan, a resident of Sector 49, reported that the unknown miscreants sped away after snatching his mobile phone from near the Sector 49/50 light point. The police have registered a case at the Sector 49 police station. TNS
3-day MUN meet concludes
Chandigarh: The three-day Carmel Convent School Model United Nations Conference concluded on Sunday. The closing ceremony witnessed the best of music and performances. The ceremony comprised of an appreciation speech by the deputy director-general and congratulations given by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. The principal also addressed the audience. TNS
Women’s convention
Chandigarh: On the occasion of New Year of the Indian calendar and the beginning of new financial year, the SBI Officers’ Association Chandigarh Circle celebrated its women’s convention “Shakti Sanwaad” here. The convention saw a huge participation of women officers posted in various offices and branches of the bank across the tricity. The conference was inaugurated by chief guest Anukool Bhatnagar, Chief General Manager, SBI, Chandigarh, by lighting the lamp. In his address, Bhatnagar shared his experiences and underlined the importance of role of women employees in leadership as they provide a different set of perspectives in decision-making that drive effective solutions. “As a responsible and vigilant association, we wholeheartedly believe that when a woman rises, the world rises,” he said.
