Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 47, Sachin Dahiya, reported that an unidentified youth on a bike snatched his mobile phone at Sector 47 on Friday. A case under Sections 379-A of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India 'convicted' even before Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder trial, says envoy
Asks Canada to share proof, asserts anything ‘specific’ will...
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers activate Plan B, to go for 86-metre vertical drilling
Horizontal work to also continue to cover remaining 10-12 m
PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended
Action against others ‘in process’