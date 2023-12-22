Mobile phone snatched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The phone of a woman has been snatched in the city. A biker snatched the mobile phone from a woman of Sector 33 near her house. On a complaint filed by the victim, the police have registered a case at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

24-yr-old Youth dies by suicide

Mohali: A 24-year-old youth of Malan village in Lalru, Sahil Kumar, reportedly hanged himself to death from the ceiling fan of his room. The police handed over the body to the victim’s kin after post-mortem.

Two held with 50-gm heroin

Mohali: The police have arrested two persons with 50 gm of narcotics powder near Kharar on Thursday. The suspects, identified as Baljinder Singh, currently residing in Maujpur, and Sunny, were nabbed near T-point main road from Bhagat Ghat Kharar while they were travelling in a black SUV. A case was registered at the City Kharar police station. The SUV was impounded. The suspects were produced in a court, which remanded them in police custody. TNS

Firm’s licence cancelled

Mohali: The licence issued to Alternative Firm, Phase 11, Mohali, has been cancelled and work suspended for 90 days with immediate effect. The administration office sent a letter to the licencee’s office address and asked for a report on the service provided. TNS

No-fly zone on Dec 22, 23

Mohali: The Mohali administration has declared the Funnel Area and its surrounding radius of 5 km as a no-drone and no-fly zone in the district. There will be a complete ban on the flight of any kind of flying object in this area, barring the flights approved by Department of Civil Aviation/Defence. These orders will be applicable on December 22 & 23. TNS

Mohali MLA gives away job letters

Mohali: MLA Kulwant Singh distributed appointment letters among seven newly appointed aganwadi workers and helpers from the Department of Social Security, Women and Child Development, Punjab. TNS

