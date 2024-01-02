Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne persons snatched the mobile phone from Pawan Kumar, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26, at Sector 7. A case has been registered at the Sector 7 police station. TNS
UPS stolen from Sec 26 chowk
Chandigarh: An unidentified person reportedly stole a UPS from a traffic lights control box at the Grain market chowk, Sector 26. The police have registered a case of theft and started investigation.
