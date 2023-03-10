Mobile phone snatchers strike twice in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

Two snatching incidents were reported from the city. In one of the incidents, the alleged snatcher was arrested.

In her complaint to the police, an ITI student stated that she was returning home when an unknown person pulled mobile phone out of a pocket of her jeans near a housing society in Sector 49 and fled the spot.

A case was registered at the Sector 49 police station. Later, the police arrested Shiva (22), a resident of Jagatpura, Mohali, in the case.

In another incident, a mobile phone was snatched from a minor boy at knifepoint. The 17-year-old boy, a Sector 47 resident, reported that the suspect snatched his mobile phone after threatening him with a knife near a government school in Sector 47.

The police were informed about the incident following which a case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station.