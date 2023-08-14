Mobile, purse snatched

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Even as the UT police claim of beefing up security in view of Independence Day, snatchers still manage to strike in the city. A resident of Sector 46 reported that a pedestrian snatched her purse containing Rs 3,000, one gold locket and documents at the Sector 46 market on August 12. The police were informed about the incident, following which a case was registered at the Sector 34 police station. In another incident reported near the Sector 25/38 light point, an unidentified person snatched the mobile of Vijay, a resident of Sector 25. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

‘Freedom for all’ at plaza today

Chandigarh: Animal Rights activists of the city will organise a campaign, “Freedom for all” on Monday evening to mark the Independence Day. The event will be held at the Sector 17 Plaza from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm. It aims at highlighting the fact that how the exploitation of animals is a major factor behind pressing problems like global warming, increased number of stray animals on roads, etc. TNS

Gopal, Vaidhavi win carrom titles

Chandigarh: Gopal Kakkar and Vaidhavi Mamgain pocketed the boys' and girls' junior title on the second day of the 25th St Stephen's Carrom Ranking Tournament. In the boys' junior singles final Gopal Kakkar defeated Arnav Bahuguna in straight games while Vaidhavi defeated Ayesha. Keshav Tushar beat Abhinav Sharma 16-04 04-09 12-05. Tuba Sehar, Maryam, Sanya Chadha and Nidhi Gupta entered into semis of women's singles event, while Mohd Talib, Kakkar, Mohd Hassan and Himanshu Shekhar reserved berth in semifinals of men’s singles event.