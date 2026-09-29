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Home / Chandigarh / Mobile snatcher held within 3 hours of crime in Panchkula’s Raipur Rani

Mobile snatcher held within 3 hours of crime in Panchkula’s Raipur Rani

Snatched iPhone, motorcycle used in crime recovered; accused sent to judicial custody

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 10:32 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Panchkula Police arrested a 25-year-old man within three hours of a mobile phone snatching incident involving a college student in Raipur Rani and recovered the snatched iPhone and the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime.

According to police, the student, a resident of Raipur Rani, had reported the incident at Raipur Rani police station on Monday. She was talking on her phone outside a shop after getting down from a college cab at around 5 pm when a man riding a motorcycle allegedly snatched the phone from her hand and fled.

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DCP Aditi Singh said police registered a case immediately after receiving the complaint and launched a search for the accused.

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A team led by SHO Pritam Singh arrested Vivek Kumar alias Golu, 25, a resident of Rampal Colony, Raipur Rani, near Garhi-Kotaha bus stand within three hours of the incident.

During questioning, police recovered the iPhone and the motorcycle allegedly used in the snatching. The accused was later produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

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