Mobiles stolen during victory rallies after PU poll results

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Dozens of mobiles were allegedly stolen during victory processions held by various groups after the announcement of the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) election results on Monday evening.

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One of the senior office-bearers of the ABVP was also among those who lost their phones. He realised that his phone was missing within minutes of joining a victory procession.

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Most of the thefts were reported during the ABVP’s victory rally, particularly around the Student Centre. The ABVP has filed a complaint with the police regarding the theft of a senior functionary’s mobile phone and urged its supporters to report similar incidents.

“It was during the victory procession that we noticed our phones were missing. On sharing the information, we found that at least 20 people had lost their phones to pickpockets. A complaint was filed immediately with the local police, and other supporters were also asked to report the incidents,” said an ABVP supporter.

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This is not the first time mobile phones have gone missing during a mass gathering on the university campus. In 2024, dozens of expensive mobile handsets, mostly belonging to students, were reportedly stolen during a live concert by a popular Punjabi singer. Most of the handsets were iPhones.

“Most of the stolen phones are high-end branded devices. Though they come with extensive security features, the possibility of misuse cannot be ruled out,” said a student.

Akhil, a campus student who was present during the celebrations, said, “Time and again, theft incidents have been reported on the campus. On Monday evening, when emotions were running high and everyone was engrossed in celebrations, pickpockets took advantage of the situation. We overheard many people asking each other about their phones before we managed to secure ours. Several people who were lifted onto shoulders during the celebration also lost their mobile phones.”

Security was tightened on the university campus on Monday amid the election fervour with the deployment of a large number of security and police personnel.

University security officials, however, said they had not received any complaint regarding mobile thefts so far.

Meanwhile, activity on the university campus returned to normal on Tuesday, with the authorities focusing on the upcoming visit of Vice-President and Chancellor CP Radhakrishnan. The visit is scheduled for September 4.