Mock parliament organised

Ashmah International, Mohali

The school organised a mock parliament for students on its campus. The event covered a wide range of items ranging from oath taking in three languages, obituary references, Introducing new ministers, Question Hour, attention motice, legislative procedure, etc. Various topics were taken for Question Hour like female infanticide, enrolment of women in higher education, SAGY (Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana), etc. Electoral reform was discussed in the Bill of consideration.

Saint Soldier Int’l, Chandigarh

The computer department of the school organised an informative session on cyber security conducted by the Cyber Crime Department of the Chandigarh police for students of class 8. Vikas Sangwan was the resource person for the session.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula

The school campus reverberated with laughter, love and nostalgia as it celebrated Grandparents' Day in style. On arrival, esteemed grandparents were warmly welcomed with a traditional tilak ceremony and presented heartfelt thank-you cards. The event was inaugurated with the lamp lighting and shloka recitation. Children showcased yoga, song and dance performances with zeal and fervour. Grandparents eagerly participated in one-minute games, relishing the opportunity to relive their childhood days.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the epitome of knowledge, wisdom and prosperity, the school welcomed the idol of the Lord on its premises with devotional prayer and 'arti'. Prasad of ladoos was distributed among those present on the occasion. Director Jasdeep Kalra and Principal Ritu Bali said the festival brought joy and happiness and inspired people to remain humble in life.

