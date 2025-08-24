Light to moderate downpour drenched Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula on Sunday evening.

While Chandigarh received 24.8-mm rainfall, Mohali recorded 23.5-mm showers till 5.30 PM.

The downpour once again led to waterlogging in low-lying areas and several roads and junctions in the absence of inadequate drainage system, causing traffic bottlenecks and public inconvenience.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain coupled with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana on Monday and Tuesday.

The weathermen have predicted a generally and partly cloudy sky with thunderstorm and rain in the Tricity region till August 29 during which the day and night temperatures are likely to remain between 31 and 25°C.

Today, Chandigarh measured 34.6 and 26.7°C maximum and minimum temperature, which was 0.9 and 0.7 degree above yesterday’s mercury and above normal, respectively.

While Mohali registered 34 and 26.8°C, Panchkula recorded 33.7 and 26°C maximum and minimum temperature, respectively.

Despite moderate downpour, the relative humidity in Chandigarh remained 93 per cent today.