Moderate to dense fog expected over 3 days

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

Expect moderate to dense fog for three days in the tricity.

According to the city forecast, it is expected to be a clear sky with moderate to dense fog. Following which, weather is likely to be clear for at least two days. For the past few days, there has been shallow fog in the city. But, the weather has started to change from yesterday.

The city today recorded 23.4°C maximum temperature, which is four degrees above normal temperature. The minimum temperature was 8.2°C, one degree above normal.

The temperatures are not likely to see any major shift in the coming days.