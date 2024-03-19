‘Modi Ka Parivar’ nameplates at Maloya houses removed

Chandigarh, March 18
Nameplates with suffix “Modi Ka Parivar” put up at houses in Maloya were today forcibly removed by the MC and the police, allegedly at the behest of the Congress-AAP combine.
As many as 300 families of Maloya had installed such nameplates a few days ago in response to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s taunt on PM Narendra Modi. The situation today turned tense over removal of these nameplates. Residents got angry as cops arrived at their houses.
After this incident, BJP workers led by the party’s city unit president Jatinder Pal Malhotra protested outside the Maloya police station. Malhotra blamed AAP and Congress leaders for the MC action. BJP secretary Sanjeev Rana said a complaint had been given to the police station concerned in this regard. Rana said any person could put up any party’s banner, flag or material as per his wish on his personal property.
State BJP general secretary Hukum Chand and Maloya residents were present at the protest site. — TNS
Show-cause Notice to city BJP chief
Chandigarh: Returning Officer Vinay Pratap Singh has issued a show-cause notice to the state BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra over violation of model code of conduct with regard to putting up of nameplates at some houses in Maloya village mentioning 'Modi Ka Parivar'. He has been asked to either produce permission of residents/owners/occupants of those private houses by 3 pm on March 19 or remove such plates by then, failing which action would be taken for violation of the model code of conduct.
